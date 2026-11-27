The Área de Gestión Sanitaria (AGS) Sur de Granada (southern Granada health management area), which reports to the Andalusian health service (SAS), has launched its ... annual Christmas decoration and card-making competitions. The aim is to spread the Christmas spirit among patients and service users by creating a warm and festive atmosphere and the rules have now been published.

The first is aimed at staff across all units and departments within the AGS, including both the Santa Ana hospital in Motril and the various health centres in the area. Patient care and administrative areas are being transformed into more welcoming spaces using reused Christmas decorations. Participating teams must email three photographs of their decorations by 14 December and the decorations must remain on display until 6 January 2027.

The second competition is open to children aged between six and 12 who are relatives (children, grandchildren or nieces and nephews) of staff at AGS. Children currently admitted to the paediatrics ward at Santa Ana hospital may also take part. Participants are free to use any technique they wish to create their Christmas card (drawing, collage or digital design, among others) and each participant may submit only one entry.

The submission period is now open and will close on 9 December. Entries must be submitted by email. The card that receives the highest rating will become the official Christmas card of AGS Sur de Granada for this festive season.

Judging and awards ceremony

For both competitions, the judging panel will comprise professionals from various sectors of the healthcare sector. For the decoration competition, a total of six prizes have been established across two categories: one for primary care and the other for hospital care. The awards ceremony will take place on 22 December at 1pm at Motril Hospital.

The management team at AGS Sur de Granada would like to thank the staff in the area for the “commitment, warmth and creativity” they show every Christmas in making the Santa Ana hospital and the health centres on the Costa Tropical and in the Alpujarra area of Granada province more welcoming places.

They said, “Caring for our patients also means creating a warm atmosphere at such special times as Christmas. The staff go above and beyond every year in surprising ways, drawing on their imagination, creating little works of art and fostering a spirit of teamwork.”

The department also recognises the work and effort put in by the catering service at the Motril hospital, which prepares special menus for Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Three Kings’ Day, featuring traditional recipes.

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