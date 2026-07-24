Health authorities launch West Nile surveillance in Salobreña after mosquitoes carrying the virus found in traps

The Directorate-General for public health declared on Thursday 23 July that Salobreña on Granada province's Costa Tropical is on alert for West Nile ... virus, after detecting the virus in mosquitoes caught in traps in the town. According to the sources consulted, no cases have been recorded, but carriers of the infection have been found in the trap sampling carried out.

The alert will initially last for four weeks, running from 23 July to 20 August, a period which may be extended as many times as necessary. During this time, both the town hall and the Andalusian regional government's health department will step up public awareness campaigns and increase mosquito surveillance and control measures.

For the time being, municipal authorities and healthcare professionals have been advised to be on the alert for any member of the public presenting with a fever or symptoms consistent with the disease.

Granada's provincial authority, the Diputación de Granada, and the town hall, will step up their efforts to spray sensitive areas, as was done last year. The town hall has reassured local residents that there are no confirmed cases and that the protocol has been automatically triggered as a precautionary measure thanks to preventive checks.

In summer 2025 the presence of these infected mosquitoes was detected in towns such as Pinos Puente, where there were cases of infected animals but not humans.