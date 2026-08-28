The four new shops opening their doors in Almuñécar

Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical now has four new businesses, expanding its range of shops and services: Hama Boutique; Milele, a shop specialising ... in children’s footwear; Petite Louise, which sells baby products; and Esencia Spa Rituals.

The Mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, and the councillor for trade, Lucía González, visited the new businesses to recognise their commitment to entrepreneurship and to helping revitalise local trade. Ruiz Joya said, "Each opening represents much more than just a new business in our town, because behind every shutter that is raised there is a dream, an investment, many hours of work, but above all, people who have decided to put their faith in our town, to stay here and build their future."

The mayor went on to say, “Almuñécar is also growing thanks to them” and defended the need to “continue working to be a town that facilitates, accompanies and supports anyone who wants to invest, create opportunities and bring a project to fruition here”. Ruiz Joya concluded by expressing his “gratitude and congratulations to all those who have taken that step”, because, he emphasised, “every business that opens in Almuñécar is very good news for our town”.

During the visits, the mayor and the councillor presented the managers of the businesses with a plaque bearing the message "Every new business brings our town to life. Thank you for being part of it," in recognition of their commitment to Almuñécar’s business community.