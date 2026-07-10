Man hands in 400 euros found at a cash machine in Motril

An act of kindness had a happy ending on Tuesday 7 July when a 36-year-old man found 400 euros in a cash machine ... in Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical. He took the money to the nearest National Police station, where officers managed to trace its rightful owner, to whom the money has now been returned.

According to information obtained by IDEAL, the incident took place on Tuesday evening, when the man went to a CaixaBank cash machine on the town's Plaza Aurora. On arrival, he found 400 euros that someone had left behind. There were four 50-euro notes and ten 20-euro notes.

The man took the money to the National Police station in Motril, where they set about trying to trace the owner. The officers contacted the bank, reviewed the CCTV footage and cross-referenced it with the transactions that had taken place that day.

They found the person who had made the withdrawal and got in touch with him. The 66-year-old man who had left the banknotes behind said he hadn’t expected to get the money back, but this act of kindness and honesty meant that the older man was not left out of pocket.

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