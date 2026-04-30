Work starts to create new district in Motril with 700 homes, a hotel and shopping centre

Work has begun to build a new district in Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical. The machines have already started clearing and moving the ... land to prepare MOT-8, a large plot located next to the pueblos de América and the Alcoholera park, just below the Cerro de la Virgen hill. Once complete, it will be a completely modern and spacious neighbourhood in the heart of the town with 700 new homes, a hotel and shopping centre.

At a press conference held at the Motril Chamber of Commerce, attended by the Andalusian regional government development spokesperson, Rocío Díaz, the mayor of Motril, Luisa García Chamorro said that "Motril is in constant expansion from the point of view of urban planning".

The sector envisages the construction of around 690 properties in total, of which 239 will be social housing units. Of these, some 107 are to be built on a large municipal site, which is being negotiated with the public company VISOGSA , while another 100 are to be built by private developers.

In addition to housing, the development will include the construction of the Gran Hotel Luna which will offer more than 150 rooms, conference and events space, a bar, restaurant and leisure areas.

The project also includes an extension of the Parque de los Pueblos de América, the main green space of the town and one of the most frequented places by local residents.

The project also contemplates an extension of the Parque de los Pueblos de América, the main green space of the city and one of the most frequented places by local residents In addition, the development of the sector will generate new parking areas.

Thousands of households

The urban expansion planned for the town contemplates the construction of a total of 1,395 new homes in various sectors of the town: MOT-6 at the entrance to Motril, next to the Plaza de Toros, MOT-3, ARIMOT-4 on Avenida Ángel Gijón near the Consum supermarket and PYV-5. Of these, 30 per cent will be social housing, which means a total of 407 units aimed at low-income families, young people and vulnerable groups. The ambitious project of the future Marina de Playa Granada, where the forecasts point to the possibility of building up to 1,700 homes, is also in the pipeline.

Despite the map of urban planning forecasts, which shows that there is land available, the main problem faced by the urban planning department is the lack of developers. Furthermore around a thousand people are registered as applicants for subsidised housing, waiting to be able to access an affordable home. The mayor stated that with the development of this sector "we are looking to make the definitive leap in this area, as well as encouraging young people to stay in Motril with affordable housing".