English football's Peterborough United FC have pre-season training session on Costa Tropical

Jennie Rhodes 17/07/2026 a las 15:51h.

English League One football team Peterborough United FC have spent three days on a pre-season training camp in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical, using the facilities at the Francisco Bonet municipal football stadium.

During the visit the team, known back home as 'The Posh', were given various gifts by the town hall featuring merchandise from the Almuñécar-La Herradura tourist destination, as well as a commemorative plaque in gratitude for choosing Almuñécar to prepare for the coming season.

FC Malaga City Academy manager Alejandro García, who accompanied Peterborough United, thanked the sports department of Almuñécar town hall “for its collaboration in bringing in this type of professional team, which helps sports tourism in the municipality to continue growing and raises the profile of the destination internationally”.

García also pointed out that attracting professional teams and sports groups forms part of the strategy being developed by Malaga City FC to continue positioning Almuñécar as a venue for sports training camps and stays.

“We are continuing to work to bring more and more groups to the town. Last June, we had 271 people staying in the apartments next to the Marina del Este and every year we aim to ensure that figure continues to grow,” he concluded.