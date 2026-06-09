The 'Eco-Chiringuitos' that are modernising Granada province's Costa Tropical

The Mancomunidad association of town halls on Granada province's Costa presented on Monday 8 June its new 'Eco-Chiringuitos brand, which president Rafael Caballero ... described as "a strategic initiative aimed at promoting a model of sustainable tourism, innovative and committed to the coastal environment".

The presentation took place during an informative breakfast held at the Chambao Paco chiringuito (beach bar), on Calahonda beach. "This transition is not just an aesthetic or technical adaptation, but a change of model that places sustainability as the backbone of the development of the more than seventy beach businesses that make up our coastline," said Caballero.

He went on to say that the initiative establishes a roadmap for the modernisation and revitalisation of the Costa Tropical through the incorporation of energy efficiency measures, the promotion of the circular economy, the consumption of local products and the creation of a common visual identity that reinforces the Costa Tropical and Playas de Granada tourism brands.

The aim is to further consolidate the Costa Tropical as a national and international benchmark in responsible tourism, capable of responding to the challenges arising from climate change and generating new economic and social development opportunities for coastal municipalities.

The Eco-Chiringuitos branded bars will assume a firm environmental commitment to the destination. The beach bars are particularly sensitive to the conservation of their natural environment, promoting actions related to the cleaning and care of the beaches, the reduction of waste, the recycling of oils and glass, as well as the progressive reduction of the use of plastics.

The Eco-Chiringuito model becomes a privileged showcase for zero-kilometre products and local dishes. The strategy includes the promotion of tropical fruits from Almuñécar and the Río Verde Valley, Mediterranean fish and seafood from Motril's fish market, fruit and other foods linked to the gastronomic identity of the Costa Tropical.

Francisco Trujillo, president of the association of chiringuitos on the Costa Tropical said, "This type of initiative allows us to export our qualities, our benefits and that our bars continue to be leaders in the race for quality tourism".

With this initiative, the Costa Tropical reinforces its commitment to the conservation of the coastal ecosystem and moves towards an exemplary model of Blue Economy, based on sustainability, innovation and the valorisation of local resources. A pioneering project that aspires to turn the Eco-Chiringuitos of the Costa Tropical into a reference for the whole of the Spanish coastline.

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