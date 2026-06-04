Couple who allegedly committed six robberies in Almuñécar in five days arrested and released on bail

The Guardia Civil has arrested a 45-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman accused of various crimes against property committed between 25 ... and 30 May in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical.

The investigation started after several criminal acts were reported in hotels, tourist accommodation and a private home in the town, all of them with similar characteristics. The investigations carried out by the Guardia Civil led to the couple, whose presence was detected in numerous video surveillance camera recordings.

The first incident took place on 25 May, when the arrested man stole 220 euros from the cash register of a local café while nobody was at the counter. Two days later, the same individual committed a new robbery in a bar where he took 1,200 euros in cash, also taking advantage of staff being distracted. On 28 May, the detainee entered a restaurant through a garage door and stole an empty cash register, 60 euros in cash and a bottle of liquor valued at 15 euros.

The following day, two new crimes were committed. In one incident the man stole a bag containing personal documents, 20 euros in cash and a bank card through the open window of a bungalow. He then used the card to make purchases in a nearby shop, which was recorded by the security cameras. On the same day, the arrested woman allegedly forced her way in to a hostel and stole the cash register with cash and several bottles of liquor. The Guradia Civil arrested the couple inside a caravan which they had apparently entered via the skylight.

As a result of the investigation, the Guardia Civil may have solved a total of six crimes: four thefts, breaking and entering, one bank card fraud, as well as and damage to property. The value of the stolen goods amounts to 1,784.70 euros, while the damage caused brings the total financial loss to 2,089 euros. The detainees have been released on bail.

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