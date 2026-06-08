The additional lane on the Granada province coast road has been activated for summer

The additional lane from the Costa Tropical to Granada city is now active to avoid traffic jams during the busy summer period. The measure was ... used for the first time on Sunday 7 June between kilometre points 158+500 and 143+520 and kilometre points 182+500 and 168+400.

This measure aims to improve traffic flow and reduce journey times during the return from the coast, maintaining three lanes of traffic at all times between kilometre point 182+500 (Motril) and the junction of the A-44 and GR-30 at Otura.

In this way, the capacity of the A-44 is increased with cones on the carriageway in the direction of Motril and the sections of the A-44 affected are reinforced with fixed signage. In addition, information is provided on possible alternative routes and the most sensitive points along the route are monitored by closed-circuit cameras.

The special lane is operational between 5pm and 10pm, although these times may be adjusted depending on traffic conditions. The traffic department recommends that road users take extreme caution, respect the provisional signposting and heed the instructions of traffic regulations and patrols at all times.