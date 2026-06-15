Guardia Civil issues warning after banned Jet skis return to Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs protected area

The Guardia Civil has issued a warning after reporting ten jet ski users who were spotted off Cantarriján beach, in the Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs ... natural park on the border between Malaga and Granada provinces earlier in June.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Granada provincial maritime service during a patrol to monitor the coastline and regulate water sports activities in protected natural areas.

The jet skis were found in coastal waters, a short distance from the beach, in an area subject to specific restrictions due to its particular environmental value. The officers identified the riders and issued the relevant report for alleged breaches of the regulations governing protected natural areas in Andalucía.

The investigation focuses on three main types of conduct: using the jet skis within the protected area; the presence of motorised vessels or watercraft within restricted distances of the coastline and the presence or anchoring of vessels outside the areas expressly designated for this purpose.

The Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs protected area is one of the most unique sites on the Andalusian coast. It covers a large area of sea and land between the municipalities of Almuñécar and Nerja, featuring cliffs, coves, rocky seabeds and native species of coral. Precisely because of this environmental fragility, recreational boating and certain water sports are subject to specific regulations.

The Guardia Civil maintains surveillance operations along the Granada coastline to prevent behaviour that could affect the conservation of protected areas and to ensure compliance with environmental, maritime and safety regulations.

These measures enable the detection of unauthorised activities, allow us to inform those using the sea, and enable us to report incidents to the relevant authorities where they may constitute an offence.

Following the recent incident, the Guardia Civil has issued a reminder to users of jet skis and recreational craft of the need to check the relevant navigation regulations and environmental restrictions for each area in advance, particularly in protected areas, coves, cliffs and areas with sensitive seabeds. "Ignorance of the restrictions does not exempt you from any administrative liability that may arise from non-compliance," the reminder stated.

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