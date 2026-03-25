Young man brutally attacked while waiting for a bus on Costa Tropical

Sandra Palacios Granada Wednesday, 25 March 2026, 16:30 Share

A 22-year-old man was brutally attacked while waiting for the bus to return to Almuñécar after spending the night at the San José fair in La Herradura on Granada province's Costa Tropical on Sunday 22 March.

Four people kicked him hard in the head as he waited for the bus at the entrance to the town. After asking the public for help in finding the attackers, the young man reported the incident to the Guardia Civil on Monday morning, who are investigating the incident.

As his father, Roberto García, explained to IDEAl, the young man was with his sister at around 3am on Sunday morning while they were waiting to catch the free bus that the Almuñécar town hall had put on especially for the feria.

As the bus failed to turn up the siblings decided to walk. As he commented to a group of people that he mistook as a cousin's friends that there was "no bus", he said to a group that he mistook for his cousin's friends, the gang turned on Roberto and then on his sister who was trying to stop the attack.

Injuries

Roberto commented in his report to the Guardia Civil that he made the comment "peacefully and correctly", as he believed the group were friends of his cousin. Four of them kicked him multiple times in the head and three others held his sister, who was trying to stop the aggressors.

After her screams for help a local resident came to the scene to help and the attackers fled, according to the victim's father, who said: "They almost killed him". Afterwards, the family took him to the Almuñécar health centre and after an hour and a half of waiting, demanded that he be taken by ambulance to the Santa Ana Hospital in Motril, due to his serious state of health.

After hours of observation and several medical tests in Motril, the doctors determined that there was no injury to Roberto's brain. However, he did suffer serious injuries to his nose and an ear and other parts of his body.

"We have taken him to traumatology in Granada and they have told us that we have to wait for the nose swelling to come down before they can determine whether or not to operate. He has already been discharged and is on pills," said the young man's father.

García is now calling on Almuñécar town hall to install surveillance cameras at the bus stop at the entrance to the town, to try to prevent these altercations or facilitate the identification of those involved in them.