Body found floating off Granada beach with gunshot wound to the head

Natalia Penza 17/10/2026 Actualizado a las 17:29h.

A man has been found floating dead in the sea with a gunshot wound to his head off a Granada beach.

The victim, a white male, has yet to be identified by police who are treating the incident as a probable murder but have not ruled out other possibilities.

His decomposing body was discovered near secluded Zacatín cove in Calahonda on Spain’s beautiful Costa Tropical in Granada province.

It sits between Motril and Castell de Ferro and is known as a spot for nature enthusiasts, divers and kayakers looking to escape busier urban beaches.

The gunshot victim had an entry and exit wound to his head.

The Civil Guard’s provincial maritime service recovered the body but it is not yet clear who raised the alarm.

The grim discovery was made just after midday on Friday 9 October but has only just come to light.

Detectives have not said how long they believe the unidentified man’s body had been in the sea before it was found. There are no reports of a weapon being discovered at this stage.

Almeria shootings

News of the body find comes after two men were murdered in separate unrelated shootings in just three days this week in the city of Almeria.

The first occurred in the early hours of Wednesday outside a recycling plant.

Worker Antonio Santiago was gunned down as he headed to his car after finishing his night shift. He was the brother of Juana Santiago, who has just been released from prison after being jailed for 23 years for the March 2002 murder of a seven-year-old girl.

On Friday morning a man was shot dead in a suspected drugs-related killing. The bullet that ended his life severed his aorta. One of the two gunmen has already been arrested.

View more reporting from Andalucía.