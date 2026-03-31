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Extra parking spaces in Almuñécar Ayuntamiento de Almuñécar
Holy Week

Almuñécar provides extra car parking spaces for Holy Week

The Costa Tropical town hall has opened up the land where Turismo Tropical was located, in Paseo de San Cristóbal as well as the town's fairground

C. L.

Tuesday, 31 March 2026, 12:10

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has provided two temporary public car parks for Holy Week, with the aim of facilitating traffic and improving the availability of parking for both residents and visitors during the busiest days, according to a press release from the town hall.

On the one hand, the land where Turismo Tropical was located, on Paseo de San Cristóbal, will be managed by the Cáritas charity and will remain until Easter Sunday, 5 April, from 8am until midnight.

The space used for the town's day fair (feria de día), in the old lorry car park located on Calle Khan Jounes will be managed by Arda and will be operational until Easter Sunday from 9am until 11pm.

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surinenglish Almuñécar provides extra car parking spaces for Holy Week

Almuñécar provides extra car parking spaces for Holy Week