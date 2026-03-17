Almuñécar town hall awards contract to open the Palacete del Corregidor as a hotel The contract provides for the operation of the building for a period of fifteen years and establishes a minimum annual fee of 13,000 euros that the company awarded the contract will pay to the Costa Tropical local authority

Ideal Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 11:04 Share

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has agreed to award a contract for the operation of the Municipal Hotel Palacete del Corregidor, located in Calle Escamado, in the historic centre of the town.

The town hall is taking a decisive step towards putting this municipal building into operation as a hotel, with the aim of reinforcing Almuñécar's tourist offer and contributing to boosting economic activity in the historic centre.

According to the councillor for the area, Rafael Caballero, the contract provides for the operation of the building for a period of fifteen years and establishes a minimum annual fee of 13,000 euros that the company awarded the contract will pay to the town hall.

Caballero said that through the contract the town hall "continues promoting initiatives that contribute to revitalising the historic quarter and generate new opportunities for employment, economic activity and tourist dynamisation".

The Palacete del Corregidor is a municipal building of more than 1,100 square metres distributed over several floors and located in one of the enclaves with the greatest historical value in the town.