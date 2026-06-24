Almuñécar's lifeguard and assistance service launched as summer gets under way

Almuñécar town hall has started its summer 2026 lifeguard and special assistance services along all of its beaches. It is allocating 539,943 euros to ... this service this year, compared with 468,710 last summer. The increase has meant hiring more staff to a total of 45 people working on the beaches as well as an assistance service for people with reduced mobility.

The service will run until 10 September, an additional 10 more days compared with last year, The operation will involve six first-aid posts spread across the beaches in La Herradura, Marina del Este, San Cristóbal, Puerta del Mar and Velilla. In addition, it will have rescue boats, jet skis, two ambulances, defibrillators and the support of the Local Police, the Guardia Civil, Civil Protection and the fire service.

The special assistance service for people with reduced mobility will operate on an appointment-only basis and will be tailored to users’ needs. Although it will initially be linked to the main lifeguard stations – particularly in La Herradura and San Cristóbal – it can be deployed to any other beach in the municipality depending on the requests received. To book the service call: 697 719 638.

As the service started on Tuesday 23 June, mayor of Almuñécar Juan Ruiz Joya said highlighted “the steps we are continuing to take to adapt our services to the reality of a tourist town, where our population swells during the summer, and this strengthening of our services means greater safety, better care and a more effective response for residents and visitors”.