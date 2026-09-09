Almuñécar rubbish collection timetable goes back to normal after summer

The waste collection service in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical resumed its usual timetable on Tuesday 8 September, from 8 to 11pm, following ... the end of the special timetable introduced during the summer months to cater for increased activity and visitor numbers.

The changes affect various roads in the town centre and the surrounding area, including Avenida Juan Carlos I, Avenida Andalucía, Avenida Europa, Paseo Puerta del Mar, Paseo de la Caletilla, Calle Bikini and the area around the Almuñécar shopping centre.

The town hall has reminded residents, shopkeepers and businesses of the importance of adhering to the designated waste collection times, particularly in these busier areas, in order to facilitate the work of the waste collection service and keep the streets clean.