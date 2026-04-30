This is where to find all 17 'May crosses' in Almuñécar

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has produced an official list and map with the location of this year's 'Cruces de Mayo ... ' (May crosses), which can be enjoyed from 30 April to 3 May in different parts of the town centre.

A total of 17 crosses are distributed in different areas of the town and the map suggests an organised route to see them all. In a statement the town hall said that the May crosses "are a much-loved celebration in Almuñécar, filling our streets with colour, coexistence and neighbourhood participation". The statement went on to say that "behind each cross there are many hours of work, enthusiasm and love for our traditions."

A jury will visit the crosses registered in the contest on Thursday 30 April, to judge aspects such as decoration, originality, lighting and integration into the environment.

The decision will be announced on the same evening, with prizes of 450, 250 and 150 euros, plus two runners-up prizes of 100 euros in the adult category, while in the children's categories, book sets valued at 50 euros will be awarded.