Almuñécar offers cheaper parking as life gets back to normal after the summer

Jennie Rhodes 08/09/2026 Actualizado a las 11:15h.

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has teamed up with the car park company Telpark and the town's traders’ association (ACOS), to start a new campaign to encourage access to the town centre and support local shops and hospitality businesses.

The initiative will run from 7 to 29 September and will allow residents and visitors to park for up to 12 hours from 1.19 euros in Almuñécar's municipal market car park using Multipass tickets.

The campaign is being launched to coincide with the end of the summer season when the town centre sees an increase in journeys related to shopping, errands, work, services and leisure. In this context, making parking easier aims to improve accessibility to the town centre and help boost activity in shops and hospitality venues.

The councillor for trade, Lucía González, said, "We are continuing to work to create conditions that support our retail and hospitality sectors and this initiative is precisely in line with that aim of making it easier to access the town centre”. González added that “having more affordable parking options during this period could encourage local residents and visitors to come into the town centre, do their shopping, run their errands or enjoy our hospitality offerings”.

The councillor also highlighted the collaboration with ACOS, explaining that “working with trade associations is essential for promoting measures that meet the real needs of our businesses and for continuing to work together to revitalise the centre of Almuñécar”.

Users can purchase Multipass packages of five, 10 and 20 passes via the Telpark app. These passes allow parking for twelve hours at a lower price than a single hour of standard parking.

Once the pass has been purchased, users simply need to link their vehicle’s number plate to gain entry to and exit the car park via digital scanning, without needing to collect a ticket or make manual payments. Furthermore, the linked number plate can be amended via the app itself, allowing passes to be tailored to different personal, family or work-related needs.

“With Multipass, we want to offer a simple solution for those who need to park in the town centre frequently and are looking for predictability, flexibility and a fixed price,” explained David Román, manager of Telpark Almuñécar. “Digital access via number plate and the ability to use the passes at different times make it a particularly useful solution for shopping, running errands, work or leisure,” he adds.

During the campaign period, the app will display both the standard price and the promotional price of the passes, allowing users to easily see the savings applied.

View ongoing local reporting for the Costa Tropical