Almuñécar town hall applies for funding to repair storm damage

Ideal Wednesday, 22 April 2026, 15:12 Share

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has submitted a series of grant applications to the provincial authority, the Diputación Provincial de Granada and the Junta de Andalucía for a total amount of around 390,000 euros, to repair damage caused by the storms in January and February.

Mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, said, "We are talking about a very important global action that allows us, thanks to the Diputación de Granada and the Junta de Andalucía, to respond to the damage caused by the storms and, at the same time, to continue improving our municipality."

The councillor for tourism, Beatriz González Orce, pointed out that "these actions allow us to intervene in the tourist resources and services we offer, improving their quality and adapting them to the demands of today's visitors".

If awarded, the 310,000-euro grant from the Diputación de Granada would cover repairs to the Roman aqueduct, the Majuelo fish salting fatory, the Siete Palacios cave, the Reina Sofía promenade, the Casa de la Cultura, the San Cristóbal lifeguard hut and the installation of new accessible toilet modules on the beaches.

The 79,832 euros requested from the Junta de Andalucía would be used for the urgent repair of municipal public facilities such as the Centro Sociocultural de Torrecuevas, the Centro Sociocultural Los Marinos, the Loro Sexi bird park and the Arcos de Torrecuevas primary school.