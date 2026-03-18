Almuñécar to host premiere of the Granada Hollywood Orchestra The concert is taking place on Saturday 21 March at the Costa Tropical town's Casa de la Cultura and will offer a programme of some of the most well-known film soundtracks

Ideal Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 16:24 Share

The Casa de la Cultura in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical is to host the premiere of the Granada Hollywood Orchestra (GHO) on Saturday 21 March, with a programme of some of the most well-known music from films.

The programme includes pieces from Aladdin, The Last Samurai, Chi Mai and The Dark Knight and has been designed to appeal to audiences of all ages. The GHO's artistic director is José Antonio Guerrero.

Councillor for culture, Alberto Manuel García Gilabert, said that it was a "source of pride that Almuñécar has been chosen for the GHOS' first ever concert".

The concert starts at 7pm. Tickets cost 15 euros and are available at the Casa de la Cultura box office, Azulmarino Viajes Almuñécar and via www.giglon.com.