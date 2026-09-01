Costa Tropical towns install four smart screens to improve tourist and public information

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has installed four large-format smart screens at various locations in Almuñécar and La Herradura to ... provide residents and visitors with up-to-date information on activities, events, municipal notices and other content of interest in a flexible and timely manner.

The initiative is funded by the European Union through NextGenerationEU funds, as part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, via the Almuñécar and La Herradura Destination Tourism Sustainability Plan.

The councillor for tourism, Beatriz González Orce, explained that “these screens provide us with a direct, modern and highly visible channel for bringing information to the public and to those who visit us.

We want everyone to be able to find out, clearly and immediately, what is happening in Almuñécar and La Herradura, from cultural, tourist or sporting events to municipal notices or information of public interest.”

González Orce added, “With this initiative, we are making progress in the digital transformation of Almuñécar and La Herradura, taking advantage of the opportunities provided by European funds to develop projects that have a direct impact on the quality of public services.”

The four screens are located on Paseo del Altillo, Carrera de la Concepción, Paseo de San Cristóbal and Paseo Andrés Segovia, next to the entrance to La Herradura municipal market.

These locations will be used to publicise cultural and leisure programmes, events and activities, as well as content relating to the beaches, heritage, walking routes, gastronomy and local businesses. They will also be used to display municipal campaigns, transport updates and weather or emergency information, serving as new digital information points accessible from public spaces.

The system enables all content to be managed centrally and remotely, so that council staff can publish the same message across the entire network or tailor it to each location, as well as schedule it by day, time or specific events. This tool facilitates a faster response to information needs and ensures that content is coordinated across all four screens.

Furthermore, the devices can display images, videos, animations, graphics and other digital content in high resolution, as well as organise different information sections within a single screen. Their connection to a cloud-based management platform also facilitates the monitoring of the equipment and the coordinated scheduling of communications.

The initiative is also designed to gradually reduce the use of printed materials for certain campaigns and communications, thereby promoting more efficient and sustainable management. At the same time, it expands the municipal network of information points and makes it easier for residents and visitors to access useful information whilst exploring the town.