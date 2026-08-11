Almuñécar roundabout gets facelift with new lighting and more sustainable landscaping

The roundabout in the centre of Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical situated at the junction of Avenida Rey Juan Carlos I and Hurtado ... de Mendoza, has been given a complete makeover with improvements to both its decorative lighting and landscaping.

The mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, accompanied by the councillor for parks, Carlos Ferrón, visited the roundabout, one of the busiest in the town, to inspect the results of the work, which not only enhances the appearance of this entrance but also incorporates more sustainable and efficient solutions for the maintenance of the green spaces.

Ruiz Joya, said that “we are continuing to transform our public spaces step by step so that Almuñécar presents an increasingly well-maintained and attractive image. This is one of the main streets and we want both our visitors and our residents to find a modern, clean and well-maintained town".

The work has been extended to four further planters on Rey Juan Carlos I Avenue, two near Río Verde school and one more near Puerta del Mar beach, which complete the improvement of this important thoroughfare.