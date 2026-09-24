Almuñécar to celebrate World Tourism Day with open-day events from 25 to 27 September

Almuñécar and La Herradura on Granada province's Costa Tropical will be celebrating World Tourism Day, which falls on 27 September, with three days of ... events to discover and enjoy some of their most iconic attractions. From Friday 25 to Sunday 27 September, museums, monuments and other tourist attractions will open their doors free of charge, as part of a programme that also includes guided tours and a tropical ice-cream tasting.

The councillor for tourism, Beatriz González, has encouraged people to make the most of these days to “stop and take a moment, step inside some of these places that are so close to us but which we may not yet know, or revisit them with a fresh perspective." She added, “We want visitors to enjoy our monuments, but also to stay and have a stroll, to explore our streets, our beaches and our local cuisine."

Programme of activities

The programme will kick off on Thursday 24 September, with the 2026 Tourism Awards ceremony, which will take place in El Majuelo Park and will recognise individuals, groups and organisations for their contribution to tourism in Almuñécar and La Herradura. Admission by invitation only. Limited capacity.

Open Days · Free admission

Friday 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 September, during the usual opening hours of the monuments and centres:

Siete Palacios Cave Museum

Friday and Saturday: 10am - 1pm and 5pm - 7.30pm.

Sunday: 10am - 1pm.

San Miguel Castle

Friday and Saturday: 10am to 1pm and 5pm to 7.30pm.

Sunday: 10am to 1pm.

La Herradura Castle

Friday and Saturday: 10am to 2pm and 5pm to 8pm.

Sunday: 10am to 2pm.

Aquarius

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 10am to 2pm and –14.00 and 4.30pm to 9pm.

Loro Sexi Bird Park

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 10.30am–2pm and 5pm–8pm.

Free guided tours · Limited places

Friday 25 September

10.30am and 5.30pm.

Meeting point: La Najarra Mansion.

Advance registration required.

Sunday 27 September

10.30am

Meeting point: La Najarra Mansion.

Advance registration required.

Local cuisine

Tropical ice-cream tasting

Saturday 26 September

Venue: the gardens of the Palacete de La Najarra.

11.30am–1pm

5.30pm–7pm

No prior registration required.

Bookings for tours and enquiries about the programme can be made at the Tourist Office in the Palacete de La Najarra, open from 9.30am to 1.30pm and from 5pm to 7.30pm; by telephone on 958 63 11 25, via WhatsApp on 628 49 26 93 or by email at turismo@almunecar.es. Information will also be available at the La Herradura Tourist Office.

Read comprehensive news from the Costa Tropical.