Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical is encouraging people to take part in its 'Por un millón de pasos' (for a million steps) initiative ... through which it aims to reach 14,500,000 steps, the symbolic distance between Almuñécar and Beijing. The aim of the initiative is to highlight the importance of continuing to make progress in defending women’s rights and in the fight against gender-based violence.

Under the slogan 'Pasos que rompen el silencio' (steps that break the silence) the initiative uses sport as a tool to raise awareness. Since early November, around 50 women have been taking part in this initiative, divided into four groups that go for walks several times a week. So far, they have managed to clock up just over two million steps, but there is still a long way to go to reach the target before May 2027, which is the date set for the challenge to conclude. Participation remains open to anyone who wishes to get involved.

The groups have different timetables. Group one sets off on Tuesdays at 9am and on Thursdays at 11.30am from the town's Francisco Bonet municipal sports stadium. Group two sets off on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5.15pm from the same location. Group three meets on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9am at the bus stop on the Carrera, while group four sets off on Tuesdays and Fridays at 5pm from Plaza Madrid.

Those who are unable to join the walks can still contribute their steps. Through the ‘borrowed steps’ initiative, any local resident, association or walking group can send in photographs of their walks and the number of steps taken to add them to the tally.

The choice of Beijing is no coincidence. In 1995, the city hosted the fourth world conference on women, a landmark event on the international agenda for equality which reaffirmed that women’s rights are human rights, a principle expressly recognised two years earlier in the 1993 Vienna Declaration.

Anyone interested in taking part can find out more or sign up via the municipal women’s information centre, by telephone on 958 635 006 or by email at igualdad@almunecar.es. The invitation remains open: every walk counts and everyone can contribute their steps so that, together, Almuñécar can reach 14.5 million.

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