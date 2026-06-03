80-year-old dies while swimming in the sea in Almuñécar

An 80-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday 2 June off Puerta del Mar beach in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical. ... At around 2pm the 112 Andalucía emergency service received several calls to say that a person had been seen floating in the water.

Several people went into the sea and pulled out the body of the elderly man. Once on the shore, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) manoeuvres were performed. The 061 Health Emergency Centre, the Guardia Civil and the Local Police were activated from the coordination room.

Despite the efforts of other people of the beach at the time and the operatives in the area to revive him, it was not possible to save the man's life.

The Guardia Civil has activated the judicial protocol and the causes of the incident are being investigated, as it is not known whether the man drowned or died from natural causes.