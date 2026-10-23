112 incident
Granada 112: 51-year-old man dies and woman sustains injuries after motorbike collides with a goat
The incident took place at around 8pm on Thursday on the N-340 road
Camilo Álvarez
Granada
A 51-year-old man died and a 60-year-old woman sustained injuries on Thursday evening after their motorbike collided with a goat on ... the N-340 road in Granada province.
The Guardia Civil and the medical services rushed to the scene, but the paramedics were unable to save the man's life.
They took the woman to the Santa Ana hospital, but her condition is unknown.