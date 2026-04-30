Almuñécar's Jazz en la Costa festival 2026 lineup annunced

Almuñécar town hall and Granada's provincial authority the Diputación de Granada have announced the programme for this year's international Jazz en la Costa ... festival. Now in its 39th year, the popular summer music event will be taking place from 21 to 26 July in the town's El Majuelo park. The launch of this year's festival was timed to coincide with International Jazz Day on 30 April

This year's programme will kick off on 21 July with Paquito D'Rivera, one of the great figures of Latin jazz and winner of eighteen Grammy awards, who will come to Almuñécar with his quintet. On 22 July it will be the turn of the Joe Lovano Paramount Quartet, made up of Joe Lovano, Julian Lage, Asante Santi Debriano and Will Calhoun, a group that combines multi-generational talent and new sounds within contemporary jazz.

On 23 July the festival will host Chico Freeman's project with the Francesca Tandoi Trio, bringing to the stage a dialogue between tradition and modernity within European and American jazz.

Erik Truffaz and Antonio Lizana will be presenting 'New Sketches of Spain' on 24 July, a project conceived to commemorate the centenary of the birth of Miles Davis in 2026 and which proposes a contemporary look at his legacy.

Four decades of jazz

Pianist Jacky Terrasson will return to Almuñécar, presenting his work "Moving On" with his trio on 25 July and closing this year's festival on 26 July, Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca will be performing his show 'La gran diversión', which promises a fusion of tradition, rhythm and modernity around Afro-Cuban music.

The Trasnoches de Jazz cycle will once again offer a more intimate format with the Costa Jazz Quartet and guest artists, in a space designed to prolong the musical experience in the park after the main concerts have finished.

Jazz en la Costa has established itself over almost four decades as one of the most prestigious jazz festivals in Europe, recognised with the seal of quality of the European Festival Association. In previous years the festival has attracted leading figures in the world of jazz such as Branford Marsalis, Chucho Valdés, Hiromi, Chano Domínguez, Charles Lloyd, Gregory Porter, Eliane Elias and Pharoah Sanders.

Tickets will go on sale on 1 June and that all the latest information on the festival can be consulted on the official website by clicking here.