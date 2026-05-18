Almuñécar to become a foodie heaven throughout June

Junio Gastronómico, one of the most well-established events on Almuñécar's calendar, is returning to the Costa Tropical town's El Majuelo park for ... three consecutive weekends in June.

The foodie event brings together culture, leisure, tourism and economic activity on Granada province's coast and helps to boost the local economy, supporting the hotel and catering sector.

The event, which is now in its 27th year, will kick off on 5, 6 and 7 June with a focus on traditional flavours, local products and live cooking demonstrations. On 19, 20 and 21 June, Best Burger Almuñécar will focus on gourmet hamburgers and new culinary trends.

Finally, on 26, 27 and 28 June, Gastronomía Internacional (international gastronomy) will be held, an event that will bring different cuisines from around the world to the public accompanied by live music. Admission is free and there will be food trucks, a family atmosphere, live music and activities for all audiences.