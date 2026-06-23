Tourists face paying to use beach showers at popular beach in Spain

Natalia Penza 23/06/2026 a las 15:31h.

Tourists face having to pay to use beach showers after topping up their tans at a popular Costa holiday destination.

A controversial smart shower is currently being trialled at the Costa de Luz beach of Matalascanas between Huelva and Cadiz in south-west Spain which has upset many locals and visitors.

It is free to use for the time being - but the plan is for users to be charged via a QR code they have to scan with their mobiles or by paying with cash.

Only two types of coins can be used and a warning sign in capped-up letters on the front of the shower says: “No change given.”

The initiative, promoted by two local engineers, is being sold as a water-saving initiative.

But amid claims it could cost a family-of-four around four euros to wash off the sand on their bodies, it has caused a stir with critics who are still reeling from a council decision to start charging for parking near the beach despite regional government officials branding the fee move illegal.

The smart shower, installed by the four-star On Hotel Oceanfront, is understood to be the only shower in operation along the entire 2.6 mile-long Matalascanas Beach which is famous for its golden sand and unique location bordering the pristine Donana National Park.

Critics claimed today the new system increased the risk of mobile phone thefts with others saying they feared the council would try to charge for using the beach next.

One angry local said: “Great idea. You have to get your mobile out and when you go to shower where do you leave it?”

Another said: “I understand that water is important but I think this is terrible.

“Do you have to shower with your mobile in your hand? More than one are going to stop working.”

An English-speaker who left a comment on a social media discussion group said: “Little by little, we normalize paying for everything.

“By next year there will be parking metres, paid showers, and in a few years they'll charge us for stepping on the sand - private beaches, like in other European countries.”

Another added: “This year the trial to find out how much they’re going to get, and next year they charge everyone.”

Almonte Council, the local authority covering the Matalascanas area, has not said yet how long the free trial period will last.

No-one at the council could be reached for comment this morning.

The estimated cost of a shower lasting less than a minute has been put at around one euro - meaning the cost for a family-of-four for cleaning themselves up after a day on the sand could reach four euros.

Holidaymakers and locals have faced beach shower restrictions in recent years in many areas.

Several beaches on the eastern end of the Costa del Sol, including those in the municipality of Rincon de la Victoria, decided to shut their showers last summer with only foot washes remaining open.

The situation is expected to be much better this summer following a winter of heavy rain.

Rincon de la Victoria Council announced last month it would be opening its beach showers as normal this year.

Explore the main Andalucía regional news section