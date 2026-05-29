Inside Cadiz’s most expensive listing: a multimillion euro luxury property

Sotogrande is synonymous with luxury and sophistication in the property market. In this residential development, part of the town of San Roque in the province ... of Cadiz, you can find some of the most incredible mansions in the country: dream homes boasting a range of unique features, accessible only to those with particularly big budgets.

The best example of this is a property that has just come onto the market on Idealista and which, at the moment, holds the title of most expensive in the province of Cadiz. It is a stunning mansion currently under construction, situated in a prime location in Sotogrande.

As stated in the advert, the property has a floor area of 3,981 m² and sits on a plot of 10,451 m². It also features three distinct levels, offering a wealth of rooms and amenities that are beyond the reach of the average budget.

The most expensive house in Cádiz

This incredible property, which is for sale in Sotogrande, features a total of three different levels. On the ground floor, there is an entrance hall, a spacious open-plan living room of almost 100 m², an extraordinary covered terrace of 246 m², a large kitchen with a pantry of 109 m², a family room and two suites. This level also features large glass windows that connect this area to the outdoors.

The first floor, meanwhile, features a 97 m² suite, an adjoining living room, a dressing room, a private office and a master bathroom. On this same floor, the owners can also enjoy a private apartment separate from the rest of the house.

On the lower floor, the property features a 131 m² spa area, a cryotherapy room, a hypobaric chamber, a sauna, a hammam, a massage room, a heated indoor swimming pool and a spacious 92 m² area that could be used as a gym.

This level also features a cinema room, a wine cellar, a staff flat, a laundry area, a large storage room and an indoor garage for six cars.

Its characteristics:

3 floors

3,981 m² built area

8 rooms

9 bathrooms

Plot of 10.451 m²

Terrace

Parking space included in the price

Second hand/good condition

Storage room

South facing

Individual heating

Another of the property’s most impressive features is its terrace, which will feature a large infinity pool, several seating areas with sofas to unwind, a large table for family meals or gatherings with friends, a bar with space for a barbecue, and even a hot tub. The villa is also surrounded by stunning natural scenery comprising olive trees, cork oaks, fruit trees, shrubs and Mediterranean grasses.

This is its eye-watering price

To purchase this wonderful luxury villa, you need to have considerable wealth or, quite simply, be a multimillionaire. According to the listing on Idealista, the property has an asking price of €24,000,000. It is, therefore, one of the most expensive properties in Andalusia.

Luxury comes at a price, and this property in Sotogrande is the perfect example of that. An incredible home designed for maximum comfort, situated in one of the most privileged locations on the Cadiz coast.