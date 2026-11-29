She swapped her physiotherapy practice for a goat farm and city life for the tranquillity of the countryside: this was the life-changing decision taken ... by Eva Élez, 53, when she left Toledo to settle in Facinas, a village in Cadiz province. There she has found a new way of life connected to nature, livestock farming and the artisanal production of dairy products.

Her story has been the focus of the programme ‘Los Repobladores’ on Canal Sur, which shows how this woman decided to completely change the course of her career in order to fulfil her dream of living surrounded by nature.

Four years ago, Eva and her husband, Cristian, who is of Austrian origin and a keen windsurfer, began looking for a place to settle down and build a life away from the hustle and bustle of city life. They chose Facinas, in Cadiz , where they eventually set up a livestock farm that now has around a hundred goats.

From physiotherapist to livestock farmer

Eva’s new life is a far cry from her previous job. She now takes care of milking the goats, making dairy products and maintaining the farm. Her project includes an artisanal dairy where she produces cheese, yoghurt and kefir.

These products are sold directly from the farm and are also supplied to various shops and restaurants in the area therebyproviding an outlet for produce linked to the local area and supporting small local businesses.

As well as producing the goods, Eva helps with the day-to-day tasks of looking after and herding the livestock. The goats roam the hills equipped with GPS devices, a technology that makes it easier to track them while they are out grazing.

The challenge of a new life

Although the change has brought her closer to the lifestyle she had always wanted, it has also involved significant sacrifices. Eva admits that she now has much less free time and that she has had to cut back on the hours she spent windsurfing.

Before becoming a livestock farmer and cheesemaker, she had also built a career as a professional climber. However, her commitment to rural life has ultimately become a life’s work that combines working on the land, artisanal production and constant contact with nature.

Her experience reflects one of the stories of life-changing experiences and rural entrepreneurship featured in 'Los Repobladores', the Canal Sur programme that shines a spotlight on people who leave cities to settle in Andalusian towns and develop new projects.

In Eva Élez’s case, Facinas has become the place where she has been able to turn her dream of freedom into a livestock farm and an artisan cheese dairy.