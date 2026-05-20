Cadiz police investigate suspicious death of two brothers in Jerez

CPS 20/05/2026 a las 08:05h.

The Guardia Civil of Cadiz are investigating the death of two brothers, 57 and 60, in their home in Jerez de la Frontera. The two bodies showed signs of violence and stab wounds.

The causes of the incident are still under investigation, although sources have confirmed that one of the men suffered from schizophrenia and may have killed his brother before taking his own life.

The initial investigation suspects that the alleged perpetrator might have rendered his brother unconscious by administering medication, after which he stabbed him to death.

A neighbour of the victims told the media that they had alerted the brothers' family because they hadn't seen them in town for several days. A third brother then went to their home and found their bodies.

Two days of mourning

The town hall has declared two days of mourning for the death of the two brothers.

The mayor conveyed his "deepest condolences" to the family and friends of the victims. He said that the flags would fly at half-mast, "with respect" for those this tragedy has impacted.