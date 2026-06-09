British man in his sixties stabbed to death apparently by partner in La Alcaidesa

Gerard Couzens 09/06/2026 a las 16:36h.

A British man has reportedly been stabbed to death by his partner in La Alcaidesa, an upmarket residential estate near Gibraltar.

An Algerian national in his twenties is being held under police guard at a hospital in La Línea according to local press.

The dead man has been described as a British national aged between 60 and 70.

His body was discovered in a pool of blood at his home in La Alcaidesa, between Sotogrande and Gibraltar, around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Regional newspaper Europa Sur said police were working on the theory the two men had an “extremely violent” fight with a machete and hammer and the North African jumped from a window or wall close by in a suspected suicide bid after ending his partner’s life.

He was found injured near the property the couple are believed to have shared for around three years and rushed to La Línea University Hospital.

His injuries have been described as “non life-threatening” but it was not clear this morning if he has already been formally questioned by detectives.

The Guardia Civil, the police force investigating Saturday afternoon’s incident, has said very little about its ongoing probe.

A spokesman said yesterday: “An investigation is under way after a man was found dead at a property in La Alcaidesa.”

The area where the incident occurred is a large residential estate about ten minutes' drive from Sotogrande and 20 from Gibraltar.

It has two 18-hole golf courses and a 3.5 mile-long blue flag beach. It is a magnet for British expats due to its proximity to the Rock.