Property
Los Vélez offers cheapest rents in Almeria as coastal resorts command highest prices
Provincial rental average of 9.3 euros per square metre remains well below regional and national figures
M. C. Callejón
Almería
Almeria ranks among the most affordable provinces in Andalucía for tenant housing, according to figures published by property portal Idealista.
Average rental prices across Almeria ... municipalities stand at 9.34 euros per square metre per month. This compares favorably to the regional average of 14 euros across Andalusia and the Spanish national average of 15.1 euros per square metre.
Regional hierarchy
Malaga province tops the Andalusian rental market with an average rate of 18.7 euros per square metre, followed by Seville at 12.2 euros, Cadiz at 11.7 euros and Granada at 10.3 euros. Almeria sits in the lower tier of regional costs, positioned ahead of Cordoba at nine euros, Huelva at 7.2 euros and Jaen at 5.4 euros per square metre.
Within Almeria, inland and northern municipalities offer the lowest residential rental rates. Towns such as Velez-Rubio, Velez-Blanco, Gador, Berja, Olula del Rio, Albox, La Mojonera, Nijar and Adra record average prices ranging between 5.5 and 7.8 euros per square metre.
Coastal variations and premium zones
Among coastal locations, Roquetas de Mar and Vera offer relative affordability, with average rents recorded at 8.8 euros and nine euros per square metre respectively.
At the top end of the provincial market, Mojacar and the Almerimar area in El Ejido command average rates of ten euros per square metre. Upmarket coastal enclaves within the Cabo de Gata-Nijar natural park - including San Jose, Las Negras and Aguamarga - average 9.5 euros per square metre.
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Almeria city records an average of 9.2 euros per square metre, matching rates found in Aguadulce and the Vera Playa district. Further down the coast, Carboneras averages 7.1 euros and Garrucha stands at 8.5 euros per square metre, though prime beachfront locations along Garrucha's promenade reach between 10 and 14 euros per square metre.