Los Vélez offers cheapest rents in Almeria as coastal resorts command highest prices

M. C. Callejón Almería 22/09/2026 a las 13:40h.

Almeria ranks among the most affordable provinces in Andalucía for tenant housing, according to figures published by property portal Idealista.

Average rental prices across Almeria ... municipalities stand at 9.34 euros per square metre per month. This compares favorably to the regional average of 14 euros across Andalusia and the Spanish national average of 15.1 euros per square metre.