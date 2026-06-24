Tomb Raider series being filmed on location in Almeria and Tabernas

Over the last few days, local residents and onlookers have been discovering, almost without warning, that something big is being filmed on their streets. It ... hasn’t taken long for images and comments to start circulating among those who have witnessed the production’s operations at close quarters.

A venue and an inner courtyard in the old town, the harbour, Plaza Pavía – where scenes from a new Tomb Raider series have been filmed in recent days. The crew have also been filming in Tabernas desert which has been the production’s base camp – the nerve centre from which the rest of the filming is coordinated.

Sunday 21 June saw one of the days with the largest media presence, with a heatwave that gave no one a break: by 11am, thermometers were recording 37 degrees. One of the stars of the cast, Sophie Turner, well known for being one of the lead actors in the legendary series ‘Game of Thrones’ and who is here to bring Lara Croft to life, has already been spotted on set in Almería, braving the temperatures of around 40 degrees being recorded. Although there have been no reports of anyone spotting Sigourney Weaver

Beyond Almeria city, most of the filming is taking place at El Chorrillo, in the Sierra Alhamilla, where the production team will remain for around three weeks. Work is already under way there on setting up the sets and preparing the extensive technical infrastructure required for this international series.

El Chorrillo is no stranger to major productions. This spot in Pechina once hosted the set for Ridley Scott’s Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014), and later served as a filming location for the sixth series of Game of Thrones. These are joined by titles such as Penny Dreadful, Assassin’s Creed, Los nuestros*, That Dirty Black Bag, Los Farad, La Unidad: Kabul and Cronin's The Mummy..

If the planned deadlines are met, the new Tomb Raider series will hit the screens in 2027. Until then, Almeria will continue to serve as a mecca for international cinema, with film shoots now a familiar sight in both the city and the province.