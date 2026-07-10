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Almeria fire

Special telephone number opened for families affected by the Almeria fire

The death toll from the devastating wildfire that broke out in the municipality of Los Gallardos has risen to eleven

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The special telephone number set up for families affected by the fire

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The Psychological intervention group for emergencies and disasters of the 112 Andalusian emergency service has set up a helpline to provide support and information to the families of those affected by the fire in Los Gallardos in Almeria province. The telephone number is: 677 904 624

The death toll from the devastating wildfire that broke out in the municipality of Los Gallardos has risen to eleven, following confirmation of the discovery of a further five bodies within the area affected by the flames, according to the latest official figures provided by the emergency services.

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Special telephone number opened for families affected by the Almeria fire

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Special telephone number opened for families affected by the Almeria fire