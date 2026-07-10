Special telephone number opened for families affected by the Almeria fire

C. Á. 10/07/2026 a las 12:05h.

The Psychological intervention group for emergencies and disasters of the 112 Andalusian emergency service has set up a helpline to provide support and information to the families of those affected by the fire in Los Gallardos in Almeria province. The telephone number is: 677 904 624

The death toll from the devastating wildfire that broke out in the municipality of Los Gallardos has risen to eleven, following confirmation of the discovery of a further five bodies within the area affected by the flames, according to the latest official figures provided by the emergency services.