Sex case suspect arrested in Almeria after trying to swim out to sea to escape police

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly launching a violent sexual assault on a woman inside a motorhome, before attempting to escape ... police by swimming out to sea.

The incident occurred at around 5.30pm on Sunday 21 June near the mouth of the Rio Andarax in Almería. Police said the suspect used a pocket knife and a wooden club to attack the 44-year-old victim.

The assault was disrupted by a passing motorist who heard the woman’s screams. The witness sounded his car horn continuously to alert nearby residents and force the attacker to stop.

The suspect fled into nearby undergrowth, leaving the woman with serious facial injuries, cuts, and bruises. The witness immediately contacted the National Police and provided a description of the attacker.

Emergency services treated the victim at the scene before transferring her to the Almería Materno Infantil Hospital, where specialised forensic and gynaecological protocols were activated.

While officers secured the crime scene for forensic analysis, a search was launched for the suspect. Upon spotting police, a man fled into the sea and swam approximately 100 metres from the shore.

Eyewitnesses and officers reported that the suspect became exhausted and began to sink in heavy surf. Five police officers entered the water to rescue the semi-conscious man.

The suspect was brought to shore, stabilised, and arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and causing injury. He was taken to a medical centre for evaluation before being transferred to police custody.

The five rescuing officers also required medical treatment for minor injuries sustained during the recovery operation.

A spokesperson for the National Police praised the quick intervention of the public and the actions of the officers, noting that their response prevented the consummation of the assault and saved the suspect's life.

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