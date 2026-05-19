New façade to give Almeria fairground a fresh look for its 2026 feria

This year's Feria de Almeria is to get a new façade for the Vega de Acá fairgrounds, according to an announcement by the city ... hall. The project contemplates a comprehensive renovation in the management of the structure, which is currently inspired by design of the city's central market.

The company that wins the contract, which is currently out to public tender, will be responsible not only for the supply and creative design of the new entrance portico, but also for the technical tasks of assembly, structural maintenance during the festival days and the subsequent dismantling of the installation.

One of the main peculiarities included in the technical specifications of the contract is the identity requirement to be met by the design. According to the technical report included in the tender documents, the new façade must be inspired by an emblematic, historical or significant building in Almeria city.

With this condition, the city hall seeks to make the structure easily recognisable at first sight both by the people of Almeria and by the thousands of tourists who visit the fairground, making it a symbol of local identity.

This new proposal will definitively replace the current façade, which was unveiled in 2017 and was based on the iron architecture and façade of the city's central market. After almost a decade providing service and welcoming the fairgrounds, the city hall has decided that the time has come to undertake a significant renovation of the space to adapt to the new times.

The scale of the project is clearly reflected in the financial allocation that the city hall has earmarked for its execution. The base budget for the public tender amounts to a total of 930,006 euros.

The procedure for awarding the work will be carried out through an open public tender. Due to the economic value of the contract, the official announcement of the tender will be published not only on the Public Procurement Platform in Spain, but also in the Official Journal of the European Union, opening the door to the participation of international specialised companies.

Once the announcement is officially published in the relevant administrative journals, a strict period of thirty calendar days will be opened for companies to apply for the contract.