Investigation points to possible gender-based violence behind brutal shooting with two dead in Almeria

Nerea Escámdez 20/05/2026 a las 14:12h.

The Guardia Civil are treating the shooting in El Ejido (Almeria) that killed two people on Monday as a possible case of gender-based violence.

A 25-year-old man killed his mother and stepfather and injured four others, including two babies: his own seven-month-old son and a 21-month-old girl who is awake and conscious. His son remains stable in the paediatric ICU in Almeria.

Initial investigations pointed to a domestic violence incident and ruled out other motives. Now, the police have added to the investigation file that the suspect intended to kill his ex-partner.

When the Local police and the Guardia Civil arrived at the scene, they found a bullet-riddled car with two people dead inside. The suspect's ex-partner and their seven-month-old son were also in the car. She escaped unharmed, but the father seriously injured the baby.

The man and his ex-partner do not appear as registered in the VioGén system for the protection of gender-based violence victims.

After the suspect fled, the police deployed a large search operation on land with drones.

The perpetrator eventually surrendered at 3.50am on Tuesday. According to police sources, he said: "I am a man and I have come to face the consequences of what I have done."