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Investigation points to possible gender-based violence behind brutal shooting with two dead in Almeria

According to new findings, the suspect, who killed his mother and stepfather, intended to kill his ex-girlfriend

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A Guardia Civil officer on patrol in El Canalillo, Almeria province.
A Guardia Civil officer on patrol in El Canalillo, Almeria province. (EFE)

Nerea Escámdez

The Guardia Civil are treating the shooting in El Ejido (Almeria) that killed two people on Monday as a possible case of gender-based violence.

A 25-year-old man killed his mother and stepfather and injured four others, including two babies: his own seven-month-old son and a 21-month-old girl who is awake and conscious. His son remains stable in the paediatric ICU in Almeria.

Initial investigations pointed to a domestic violence incident and ruled out other motives. Now, the police have added to the investigation file that the suspect intended to kill his ex-partner.

When the Local police and the Guardia Civil arrived at the scene, they found a bullet-riddled car with two people dead inside. The suspect's ex-partner and their seven-month-old son were also in the car. She escaped unharmed, but the father seriously injured the baby.

The man and his ex-partner do not appear as registered in the VioGén system for the protection of gender-based violence victims.

After the suspect fled, the police deployed a large search operation on land with drones.

The perpetrator eventually surrendered at 3.50am on Tuesday. According to police sources, he said: "I am a man and I have come to face the consequences of what I have done."

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Investigation points to possible gender-based violence behind brutal shooting with two dead in Almeria

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Investigation points to possible gender-based violence behind brutal shooting with two dead in Almeria