Four children rescued from overcrowded home in Níjar, Almeria, as legal guardian arrested

The Local Police have rescued four children who were living in overcrowded conditions in a house in Níjar, Almeria, and were not enrolled in school. ... Their legal guardian was arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

Níjar town hall released details of the case after officers intervened to remove the children from the property and transfer them to child protection centres. The town hall said the aim was to protect them from "inadequate living conditions and overcrowding".

The operation took place last Thursday and was coordinated between Níjar's community social services, the Almeria juvenile prosecutor's office and the child protection services of the Andalusian regional government.

Breach of a court order

Níjar local police also arrested a man for allegedly breaching a court order requiring him to stay 500 metres away from a minor who had previously reported him for alleged harassment.

Images collected by officers showed that the restriction, which remained in force, had been breached. The man was subsequently arrested.