Brits, Moroccans and Romanians top Almeria's housing market

The real estate registry statistics of the Spanish association of property and mercantile registrars (Anuario de la Estadística Registral Inmobiliaria de 2025 del Colegio de ... Registradores de la Propiedad y Mercantiles de España) has published its annual report for 2025, which reveals the number of foreign people buy property in Spain and where they are buying.

In this study, the intensity of tourism is the key to acquisitions by foreigners, with the most popular provinces corresponding mainly to the Mediterranean provinces or islands with high levels of foreign tourism. In the province of Almeria, the agricultural sector undoubtedly plays a fundamental role due to its attraction of labour.

The regions with the highest purchases by foreigners in 2025 were the Balearic Islands (29.86%), Valencia (27.65%), the Canary Islands (25.65%), Murcia (21.42%), Catalonia (15.57%) and Andalucía (13.34%).

The provinces with the highest percentage of home purchases by foreigners were Alicante (43.29%), Malaga (32.8%), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (30.04%), Balearic Islands (29.86%), Gerona (25%), Las Palmas (21.72%), Murcia (21.42%), Almeria (17.47%), Tarragona (15.86%) and Barcelona (14.21%).

The percentage of the province of Almeria, with a decrease of 2.32% compared to the previous year, places it among the top ten in the country in this ranking and, specifically, in eighth position, behind Alicante, with 43.29%; Malaga, with 32.8%; Santa Cruz de Tenerife, with 30.04%; Balearic Islands, with 29.86%; Gerona, with 25%; Las Palmas, with 21.72%; and Murcia, with 21.41%.

In terms of the nationality of homebuyers in the province of Almeria, the United Kingdom ranks first, with 22%, followed by Morocco, with 20%, and Romania, with 8%.