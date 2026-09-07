British actress Emily Atack prepares second wedding in Mojácar

Gerard Couzens 07/09/2026 a las 16:38h.

British actress Emily Atack is set to "repeat" her recent UK wedding to Alistair Garner in an Almeria holiday hotspot this weekend with a sunshine bash for 200 guests.

The Rivals star said after tying the knot with her scientist fiancé Alistair Garner in church before a post-wedding party in the garden of her Bedfordshire home: “I can’t believe we get to do all that again in a few weeks time. Christ, we have fun don’t we.”

Today it emerged she will jet to the stunning whitewashed hilltop town of Mojácar in Almeria province for a second event.

The 36-year-old musician’s daughter is well-known in Mojácar where her dad Keith had a summer home he sold in 2018, and she has been a regular visitor over the years.

This Monday local press reported the newly-wed couple have invited 200 guests to the picture-postcard town to celebrate their union.

Closing off the old town

La Voz de Almeria said overnight: “Emily got married recently in church with scientist Alistair Garner in Bedford and now she’s going to repeat in Mojácar.

“It will be this weekend, in an event that will close off the centre of the old town.”

Referencing the Mirador de Mojácar, a famous elevated viewpoint offering sweeping views of the surrounding mountain ranges which is also known as the Mirador de la Plaza Nueva, it added: “The places chosen are the the Mirador de Mojácar square and two nearby restaurants.

“Access to these points will be restricted following the processing of the corresponding municipal permits.

“Around 200 guests are expected to attend, among them well-known faces in the cinema and television industry who in some cases have been co-stars in productions the actress has worked on.”

Emily told the Telegraph in a 2020 interview: "I loved my family holidays in Mojácar, in Andalucía, when I was growing up.

"We had a property there and my dad sold it a couple of years ago, but it’s our favourite place on Earth and we still go there every single year and stay in a hotel."

Last year it was reported she and Alistair, who welcomed their son Barney in June 2024 and got engaged in July 2025, were thinking about getting married in Spain.

A source told the Sun: “Emily has been going to Spain with her family on holiday ever since she was a child and loves the idea of getting married there.

"She and Alistair adore the stunning countryside there, and guaranteed sun is a bonus. They love the idea of friends and family joining them."

After her UK wedding Emily posted a series of photos in her bridal gown, saying: “A moment for the dress.. The biggest thank you ever to Caroline at @eveliebridal and @josephinescottlondon @avenuebyjosephinescott.. beautiful detailing.”

“Tailored bespoke by @kulitabespoke and shoes by @charlottemillsshoes.”

The happy couple kissed in front of a McDonald’s van parked up outside their home with their wedding date etched on the top of it after tying the knot.

It also got a personalised touch with “Mr and Mrs Garner” written on it as McFlurries were served to their guests.

Emily wrote on Instagram: “Gifted the most amazing van for the day. Let’s face it. It’s all you want after about 23 glasses of champagne.”

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