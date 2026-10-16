Man shot dead in Almeria city

A man was shot dead in the La Chanca district of Almeria on Friday. The incident took place in the area around Calle Blas de ... Lezo and, as yet, no further details have emerged.

The National Police are at the scene, along with the forensic police, to gather information about this latest violent incident.

According to sources, the incident is not linked to the shooting that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the industrial area, in which a cleaning service worker was killed by an individual who was waiting for him after his shift.

The body of Friday's victim has been transferred to the institute of forensic medicine for an autopsy.

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