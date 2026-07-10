Authorities confirm most "if not all" of those killed in Almeria fire were of foreign origin

Natalia Penza 10/07/2026 a las 13:30h.

At least eight of the 11 people confirmed dead so far in the Almeria wildfire are understood to be pensioners.

Journalist Jorge García Badia told a Spanish TV programme late on Friday morning he had been told most of the victims were British or French, despite regional officials describing them as “probably British and Belgian” nationals.

He said: “They are people who liked living in the high part of the Bedar mountain in isolated homes.

“In the afternoon they began to hear the Guardia Civil on megaphones because initially what locals were doing was watching the fire which had begun near to a bar called Bar Anita in a neighbourhood in the neighbouring municipality of Los Gallardos.

“The strength of the wind led to the fire jumping over the road and extending from Los Gallardos to Bedar.

“Bedar was surrounded by flames and that’s when police began to ask people to evacuate.

“What happens then? You get the combined problems of foreigners not speaking Spanish along with the fact that you’re talking about tarmacked roads and dirt tracks in steep areas you need to know very well.

“Many people ended up getting trapped. One example was that of a French woman who died trying to rescue her dogs, a French woman who had been in her home for just two days and had come to Bedar from France to enjoy her retirement.”

Judith, a Spanish woman who was one of those forced to flee her home, said: “I left with just the clothes I was wearing.

“I’m looking after an elderly bed-ridden German woman who is recovering from a stroke. It was total chaos.”

She added: “A campsite in the area was also evacuated. I know the woman I was looking after has been evacuated as well but I don’t know where she is at the moment.

“I didn’t sleep at all last night. I suffered a panic attack.

“I know some neighbours refused to leave their homes. The outside of the home of a couple living above me who remained inside is all burnt but they’re okay fortunately.”

Antonio Sanz, Andalucía’s acting Regional Minister for Health, the Presidency and Emergencies, said earlier this morning seven people in a group of nine who had died were trying to flee the area on foot along a route which the emergency services hadn’t recommended as an evacuation exit.

He said he believed six of the seven were British and Belgian nationals.

Bedar’s mayor Ángel Francisco Collado Fernández appeared to offer a different version of the events leading up to the tragedy they were caught up in.

He said: “We insisted to the people that didn’t want to leave that they had to do so.

“Fortunately one of those who decided to stay is still alive, recommending that the other nine neighbours take refuge in his home.

“They didn’t take his advice and seven died and the other two suffered serious burns and are on their way to the Virgen del Rocio Hospital in Seville.”

Regional minister Mr Sanz said shortly before midday local time: “I want to call on everyone to act responsibly.

“In an emergency, the authorities' instructions are not recommendations: they are designed to protect lives. If you are ordered to evacuate or shelter in place, do so immediately and follow the designated routes.”

In a worrying update around the same time Los Gallardos mayor Francisco Reyes said: "The fire is still active and the wind that has been increasing in strength is not going to help.

It appeared the fire was beginning to be brought under control but things are becoming more difficult again now.

"The fire has turned back and is starting to go down the mountain towards the Jauto River and towards the municipality of Los Gallardos again."