Almeria's MiniHollywood to pay tribute to Eli Wallach on 60th anniversary of 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly'

The Almeria Western Film Festival (AWFF) is to award the 2026 ‘Leone in Memoriam’ Prize posthumously to the American actor Eli Wallach (1915–2014), in ... recognition of his contribution to the Western film genre.

The accolade marks the 60th anniversary of Sergio Leone's classic Western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, honouring Wallach's portrayal of Tuco Benedicto Pacífico Juan María Ramírez ('el Feo'). Wallach starred alongside Clint Eastwood ('the Good') and Lee Van Cleef ('the Bad') in the iconic 1966 trilogy finale. The tribute will take place during the 16th edition of the festival, held in Tabernas from 8 to 12 October.

The award ceremony is scheduled for Friday 9 October at 7pm in the cemetery at MiniHollywood Oasys. The actor's daughter, actress Roberta Wallach, will travel from the United States to collect the award. The event will conclude at dusk with a symbolic burial and the unveiling of a commemorative headstone alongside Western legends including director Sergio Leone, composer Ennio Morricone and actors Tomás Milián, Gian Maria Volonté and Bud Spencer.

Special programme to mark the 60th anniversary

On Thursday 8 October British historian and writer Sir Christopher Frayling will present the official monograph ‘Sergio Leone by himself’. Following the Festival’s opening gala, at 10pm, there will be a special screening of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly at the Teatro de Tabernas.

Festivities begin on Thursday 8 October with British historian Sir Christopher Frayling presenting his monograph Sergio Leone by himself, followed by a screening of the film at the Teatro de Tabernas.

On Friday 9 October, ae round-table discussion will be moderated by the Almeria-based journalist Evaristo Martínez, and will also feature Roberta Wallach and Joseba del Valle, representing the Sad Hill Association.

The tribute will feature a scene re-enactment on location and a live performance of Ennio Morricone’s soundtrack by the Agrupación Musical San Indalecio de La Cañada.

Film director Quentin Tarantino previously hailed Wallach as "the true narrative and emotional driving force" behind Leone’s masterpiece. Born in Brooklyn, Wallach enjoyed a six-decade career that also included roles alongside Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen in The Magnificent Seven, as well as appearances in Baby Doll and The Godfather Part III. Key scenes of Leone's classic were shot in the Tabernas desert.