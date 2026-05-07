Call for volunteers to clean up Almeria province's Cabo de Gata

The conservation of the Cabo de Gata-Níjar natural park, the environmental heart of the province of Almeria and the largest protected coastline with an ... arid climate in Europe is the focus of a clean-up event taking place on Monday 11 and Saturday 16 May.

In a coordinated effort the Andalusian regional government's sustainability and environment department has announced a new series of environmental volunteer actions for 11 and 16 May. These days not only aim to remove the dirt that the sea and human activity deposit on the coastline, but also to protect the health of a volcanic ecosystem, unique in the world, whose biodiversity is as fragile as it is valuable.

The initiative, part of the programme for the promotion of volunteering in protected natural spaces in Andalucía (Programa de Fomento del Voluntariado en Espacios Naturales Protegidos de Andalucía) stands out for its ambitious deployment that will go where the machinery and municipal cleaning services cannot reach.

The orography of Cabo de Gata, characterised by its rugged cliffs and hidden coves, requires the agility and commitment of volunteers to clean up those areas which, precisely because of their difficult access, retain a vital ecological importance.

From the diving centres La Isleta del Moro and San José, teams of volunteer divers will dive into the waters of the Punta de Loma Pelada Marine Reserve on Monday 11 May to remove fishing nets, plastics and other waste that threaten the Posidonia meadows and the underwater life that make the waters an international benchmark for scuba diving.

Beach clean-up

Then on Saturday 16 May volunteers will focus on the coastline and beaches. The main meeting point will be Torregarcía beach, but the activity will be extended simultaneously to various inaccessible coves in the natural park. This work is fundamental, as the plastics accumulated in these rocky areas end up degrading into microplastics that are reintegrated into the marine food chain if they are not removed in time.

In addition to the physical clean-up, participants will carry out a valuable scientific task: the characterisation of the collected materials. This process allows the origin of the rubbish to be analysed in order to design better prevention strategies for the future, turning the day into a master class in environmental awareness-raising in the field.

The Directorate General for Protected Natural Spaces, the Andalusian environment and water Agency (Amaya) and the town halls of Almería city, Níjar and Carboneras will be involved, working side by side with sports clubs, conservation organisations and local businesses that make a living from sustainable tourism and are interested in maintaining the "paradise" in optimum conditions. The activity also has the financial backing of the Feder Andalucía 2021-2027 Programme, which guarantees that the volunteers have the necessary means to carry out their work safely and efficiently.

The Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park is not only a popular tourist destination, it is the refuge for wildlife that has learned to survive in extreme conditions and a landscape that is a vital part of Almeria. The registration platform set up by the Junta de Andalucía is calling on citizens to join this cause. Those interested can register through the official link on the on the Junta de Andalucía website.