Almeria fire tragedy compels Juanma Moreno to postpone swearing-in of the new Andalusian government

EP 10/07/2026 a las 12:32h.

President of the Andalusian regional government Juanma Moreno has decided to postpone the swearing-in ceremony of the new Andalusian government, scheduled for this Friday, following the devastating forest fire in the Almeria town of Los Gallardos.

Eleven deaths have so far been confirmed. The fire has also injured eight other people, four of them in a serious condition.

The inauguration ceremony in Seville was to begin at 10am, after which the first coalition regional government between the PP and Vox parties was to hold its first meeting to formally begin drafting the regional budget law for 2027.

"Given the tragic consequences of the Los Gallardos fire, the swearing-in ceremony, which was scheduled for this morning, has been postponed," sources from the Andalusian government reported.

Authorities have not announced a new date for the ceremony.

Moreno conveyed his "deepest condolences" to the families of the victims, as well as his sympathy to the municipalities affected by the fire. "With heavy hearts and broken with grief," he wrote in a post on X.

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