Almeria city extends beach services until October with around fifty lifeguards on duty

The summer season is well under way in Almeria city and the 22 distinctions of excellence flags that confirm the environmental management, safety and infrastructure ... of its beaches have been raised.

Almeria city encompasses 32 kilometres of coastline, where this year 22 of its beaches proudly display some form of official recognition at their entrances. Among the awards flying are the Blue Flags, the ‘Q’ for Tourism Quality, the international ISO 9001 management certification, the modern ‘S’ seal for Sustainability, the SICTED quality mark for tourist destinations and the Universal Accessibility accreditation.

As well as the flags, the city has a professional team comprising 34 lifeguards and five strategic surveillance posts have been fully refurbished for this season. Added to that is a permanent Local Police post which has been set up right on the beach to streamline public safety operations.

There are also nine marked swimming areas in the sea and recycling areas, and the provision of litter bins along the promenades. There is also a network of 24 accessible toilets, which are subject to a strict cleaning and disinfection protocol carried out three times a day, alongside ongoing maintenance of the beach carried out in parallel with the rescue and prevention work undertaken daily by members of the Civil Protection service.

There is a series of shaded areas designed specifically for people with reduced mobility. The largest of these inclusive facilities is situated in the El Palmeral area, which has an adapted space featuring 22 reserved parking spaces adjacent to the assisted swimming area itself. The accessible area has been fitted with a new ergonomically designed handrail that extends into the sea, making it easier for users with reduced mobility to get in and out of the water.

The municipal beach plan has been fully operational since 15 June and will ensure lifeguard cover during the high season, while the maintenance of key infrastructure, such as toilet blocks and public facilities, will continue uninterrupted until 1 October, enabling the coastline to be used for leisure and health-related activities for much of the year.