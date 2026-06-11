Almeria city dedicates Pride week activities to 'yesterday's leaders' and 'today's pillars'

Almeria city hall has announced a full programme of activities as part of the city's LGBT+ Pride Week 2026. "An initiative that reaffirms the ... city's commitment to equality, respect, diversity and coexistence," said the councillor for social integration and youth, Óscar Bleda.

Under the slogan 'Yesterday's references, today's pillars', most of the activities will take place between Monday 22 and Sunday 28 June, although several events are already happening, according to a town hall press release.

"This year we want to thank the perseverance and work of the people who have been defending the right to love whoever you love for a long time. Therefore, Almeria will host a diverse programme that combines cultural, educational, artistic and protest activities, aimed at all citizens," said Bleda.

He went on to say that "this programme aims, once again, to make visible the reality and the rights of LGBT+ people, to recognise the work of those who have fought for equality and diversity, to promote spaces for coexistence, awareness and citizen participation and to reinforce the institutional commitment to a society free of discrimination".

The programme, which can already be consulted on the Almeria city hall social media starts on Monday 22 at 6pm at the EMMA, with a Flamenco con Orgullo show (flamenco with pride). This will be followed by a screening of the film Maspalomas at the city library at 6.45pm.

Programme of events

On Tuesday 23 June San Juan celebrations coincide with Pride at the Espigón de los Gatos, organised by the Almería Diversidad association, from 6.30pm.

On Thursday 25 June there will be a family event with activities aimed at all ages starting at 7pm on Avenida Federico García Lorca, at the Kiosko 18 de julio, while at8.30pm in the Teatro Apolo the play '7º planta' will be performed.

On Friday 26 June, at 7pm, the city's first Gala de la Cultura LGTB+ Fénix Plus Almeria will take place at the Teatro Apolo, where the institutions and individuals that make it possible for Almería to become more diverse will be recognised.

Saturday 27 June will see the High Heel Race and Bag Throwing and the great LGTB+ Pride March, which will start from Puerta Purchena at 7.30pm and will reach the Almadrabillas park, where there will be a party with guest performers. The annual Pride demonstration will close the programme on Sunday 28 June at 7pm.

During these days and the weeks leading up to it, there will also be complementary activities such as exhibitions, literary meetings, colloquiums and other events taking place, organised by the different associations in the city.

Óscar Bleda invited "all Almerians to participate in this Pride Week, because a modern city is one that guarantees equal opportunities, respects diversity and makes coexistence one of its main values".