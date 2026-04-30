Ten places in Almeria province will experience total darkness during the 2027 eclipse

The total solar eclipse that will take place on 2 August 2027 will leave 115 municipalities across Andalucía in complete darkness and 10 of them ... will be in Almeria province.

Described by the Junta de Andalucía as an event of extraordinary scientific, social and informative relevance, the total solar eclipse will put Almería on the world astronomy map. To guarantee the success of this event, a steering committee has been set up, with the participation of the Calar Alto Observatory (CAHA), a state-of-the-art centre located in the province, which will play a key role in the coordination of the scientific and dissemination activities planned.

This eclipse in 2027 will be the climax of a sequence of astronomical phenomena that will begin on 12 August 2026 with a total eclipse that will be partially visible in Andalucía. However, the astronomical calendar reserves another important date for Almeria: on 26 January 2028 there will be an annular solar eclipse which will be visible throughout the region, with the sole exception of the municipalities located in the extreme southeast of the province of Almería.

Among the tools that will be made available to the public is an online search engine to consult the best places in Almeria province to watch the various solar events. It will also be the setting for citizen science projects and meetings called "Cafés with Science", where leading researchers will talk to citizens about the protection of the dark sky and environmental sustainability, subjects in which the province is a pioneer thanks to the quality of its night skies.

Preparations for these events have already begun through the online campaign under the slogan "#ElEclipseNoSeImprovisa" (#TheEclipseIsNotImprovised).

Organisers have reminded the public that solar observation should always be done with approved glasses and never for more than 30 seconds at a time to avoid risk to the eyes. In parallel, practical astronomy courses for all levels and a travelling exhibition entitled "Eclipsarte" will explore the relationship between art and science throughout history, ensuring that the trio of eclipses will leave a lasting cultural and educational legacy throughout the province.